N.C. Azalea Festival brings together community, boosts Wilmington economy | Alison Baringer

Wilmington – a City of a Million Azaleas. This nickname dates at least as far back as 1948, when Wilmington celebrated its first Azalea Festival.

That first festival was a modest affair – a parade, a coronation of the first Queen Azalea, a visit from the governor of North Carolina, and of course, azaleas. Also on hand at that first Azalea Festival? Volunteers. Community engagement. Economic growth.

Staging the Azalea Festival, now in our 77th year, is no small feat.

The festival itself is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, responsible for raising funds to cover every Azalea Festival event and program. Though we do have a small staff of three full-time employees – the festival would not blossom without the support of over 150 volunteer community chairs and over 1,000 volunteers … whom we call “Festival Family.”

Staff and volunteers work tirelessly all year to make events and programs even better than the year before. They work to find connections: new entertainment, new sponsors, and new ideas to keep Azalea Festival events fresh.

One of my favorite things about the Azalea Festival is that our “Festival Family” knows no bounds. You’ll be hard pressed to find someone in Wilmington who doesn’t have a tie to the festival. A neighbor who volunteered. A child who danced in the parade. A nonprofit that showcased its cause at the street fair. The Azalea Festival is truly a community endeavor, and that community makes it come to life each April.

Colorful history: Highlights from 77 years of Wilmington's N.C. Azalea Festival

Alison Baringer, executive director of the North Carolina Azalea Festival

And THAT’S the magic of the Azalea Festival.

It doesn’t matter if you like the concert act that year. Or if it takes an extra 20 minutes to get around town. The magic is that it’s the community -- our community -- that makes Wilmington shine those five days each spring. It’s the volunteers of Azalea Sweep who pick up trash the weekend before the festival, so our town looks its best for our visiting guests. It’s the school children who work to proudly show off their school and talents during Queen Azalea’s School Visit. And it’s the shop owners who stock their stores with the newest spring fashions so we all look and feel our best while we celebrate our city.

None of this is in vain. The Azalea Festival boosts our local economy over $50 million each festival. This is money that goes directly to our local and small businesses, doing work right here in Wilmington.

This impact comes from out-of-town guests, through money they spend on accommodations. It comes from both out-of-town guests and locals alike, on food, drinks, and on entertainment while they are out enjoying festival events. It also comes from the festival itself, as we spend with local businesses who provide catering, equipment rentals, venues, and more.

And should the festival have a financially good year? Well, that money goes right back into the community in our future festivals. We hope you’ll join us this Azalea Festival – April 3-7, and help make our blossoms even bigger.

Alison Baringer is executive director of the North Carolina Azalea Festival. She currently serves on the UNCW Foundation Board and on the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) World Board. She is immediate past chair of the UNCW Alumni Board and of the IFEA Foundation Board, in addition to being a past Leadership Wilmington graduate of 2013 and past president of the Junior League of Wilmington in 2014-15.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: NC Azalea Festival celebrates community, economic impact