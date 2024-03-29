N.C. 12 reopens, ferries resume after flooding this week on Ocracoke Island

Ocracoke’s only highway reopened Friday afternoon, nearly a week after shutting down due to severe ocean overwash flooding.

N.C. 12 had been closed on the island’s northern end between the National Park Service pony pens and the South Dock ferry terminal since March 23.

The ferries between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands also resumed Friday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a release, but will run on an amended schedule.

“There is still some standing water and sand on the roadway, so motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with extreme caution in the area,” the release said.

Back-to-back low pressure systems brought high winds and surf to the Outer Banks for most of the week, and the March 25 full moon brought higher-than-usual tides.

The stretch of road has experienced overwash several times this winter and spring, with deep water and hazardous driving conditions arising when a severe storm passes.

In February, a 61-year-old man died and his wife was injured in a crash caused by the ocean flooding the same area.

During this week’s road closure, the U.S. Coast Guard and local fishermen assisted in delivering prescriptions, food and other supplies to villagers by boat.

The stretch of highway near the ferry terminal is protected by artificial dunes created with large sandbags along the road. After the fatal accident, NCDOT awarded a $489,000 emergency contract to replace and repair more than 800 sandbags along N.C.12 on the north end of the island. That project was started a few weeks ago and resumed Friday.

Friday’s amended ferry schedule includes departures from Hatteras at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight.

Departures from Ocracoke are scheduled for 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and midnight.