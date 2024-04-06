Mystic man indicted on federal child exploitation charges

Apr. 5—A Mystic man with several child sex-related cases pending in New London court has been indicted on a federal child exploitation charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Connecticut said on Friday.

A federal grand jury on March 27 charged Michael Landon, 37, with production of child pornography and possessing and accessing with intent to view child pornography. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday.

Landon has been detained on a $1 million bond since his June 28 arrest by Groton Town Police on first-degree sexual assault, first-degree possession of child pornography, risk of injury to a minor, employing a minor in an obscene performance and promoting a minor in an obscene performance charges.

The charges were the result of an investigation that started in April 2023 when a special agent with the FBI reported illegally uploaded videos of voyeuristic child nudity had been traced to Landon's address in Mystic. Authorities allege Landon was sharing videos through an instant messaging service called Wickr.

Detectives said they traced the videos to Landon's Mystic home where they found a hidden camera. The alleged young victim in the case also revealed to investigators that she had found a spy camera disguised as a digital clock in the bathroom at Landon's home.

Landon was initially charged with voyeurism, disseminating voyeuristic material, risk of injury to a minor and two counts of possession of an assault weapon.

Police said they seized "cellular devices and other digital media from Landon," where they discovered "illicit sexual content."

"This content included a video which depicted Landon subjecting a minor to a sexual act which constituted sexual intercourse..." police said in a statement at the time.