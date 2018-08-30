Mystery Woman Seen in Shackles Ringing Doorbell in Texas Has Been Found Safe

The mysterious woman seen on surveillance video wearing shackles and ringing doorbells in the middle of the night has been found safe, officials said Wednesday evening.

Chilling footage showed the mystery woman ringing a doorbell at a home in Montgomery, located outside Houston, Texas, at 3:20 a.m. last Friday. The woman, barefoot and wearing a T-shirt, appears to have restraints on her wrist.

On Wednesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a call for a welfare check regarding a man who had made "suicidal comments," officials said in a statement posted to Facebook.

"When deputies arrived on scene they could not get an answer at the door and due to the circumstances made forced entry into the home," the statement read. Inside, a 49-year-old man was found dead of a single gunshot wound.

The man's girlfriend, a 32-year-old woman, is confirmed to be the woman in the video. She was not at the scene when the man died, authorities said.

She is not being identified due to her status as "a family violence victim," but officials confirmed she is safe and with family now.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details were not released.

