Mystery: Missing woman found safe, locked inside shipping conrtainer

Cocoa police investigating to find out how a missing woman ended up a locked shipping container.

COCOA — A Cocoa woman who had been reported missing for four days was rescued Thursday from a locked shipping container after witnesses near a business heard loud banging coming from inside the structure, police said.

It was not immediately known how long Marlene Lopez, 52, whose disappearance prompted a missing persons bulletin from the Cocoa Police Department, had been trapped inside. Police said the Cocoa woman was last seen by her family Monday. She was reported missing after she failed to pick up her son.

"She had been banging on the door of the shipping container when someone heard her and unlocked the door," said Yvonne Martinez, spokesperson for the Cocoa Police Department.

The contained was located near Rev-Cut Mower, 2005 N. Cocoa Blvd. Lopez was "dehydrated" but not injured, and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police reported. Cocoa detectives at this point do not believe the incident is connected to anything malicious.

More: Settlement reached in case of Cocoa mom killed in 2021 DUI crash

During the time she was missing, detectives talked with witnesses, family members and issued a bulletin. An investigation is ongoing.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. X, formerly known as Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa police seek answers on missing woman found in shipping container