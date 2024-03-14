Mystery of man found dead along Highway 395 remains unsolved. Do you have any info?

The Washington State Patrol is still trying to solve a months-old mystery of a man who died on a rural section of highway an hour north of the Tri-Cities.

It’s been nearly five months since the 31-year-old man’s body was discovered by an Adams County sheriff’s deputy along Highway 395.

He was found on Oct. 30, 2023, about 7 miles outside the rural farming community of Lind.

The man, whose name was not released, had run out of gas and was walking north in the southbound lanes of the divided highway when he was struck more than once by passing vehicles, Detective Lewis Stevens told the Tri-City Herald.

Investigators believe he was hit the first time about 3:30 a.m. When the deputy eventually found the man he’d been dead less than an hour, Stevens said.

WSP knows one of the vehicles was a white passenger car and is hoping someone has information about it or the other vehicles.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Stevens at 509-904-5102 or send an email to Lewis.Stevens@wsp.wa.gov.