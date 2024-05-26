Mystery: Large pink flamingo from Parma vanished

*The above video shows unusual (real) animals spotted in Ohio!

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The photos say it all.

A pink flamingo’s webbed foot imprint was nearly all that remained near a Parma splash pad.

An iconic Parma statue of a big pink flamingo next to a large white script Parma sign vanished around 5 a.m. Sunday, according to Parma police.

A ‘skulk’ of ‘sneaky’ animals seen in local backyard

“Unknown offenders unlawfully removed the pink flamingo…on W. Ridgewood Drive,” police said.

Unfortunately, the cute statue was damaged and police are asking for tips on the culprit or culprits.

“The flamingo was recovered approximately 50 feet north of its original location but it has been damaged. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Parma Police Department’s non-emergency line at 440-885-1234,” police said.

Guards hit longest win streak in 7 years, beat Angels

Find out the reason pink flamingos are popular in Parma by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.