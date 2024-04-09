Mystery device explodes at traffic stop, covering Florida deputy with powder, cops say

A traffic stop escalated to a toxic materials scare when a mysterious device exploded in a pickup truck, covering a deputy with white powder, according to investigators in Florida.

The surrounding block was closed to traffic and the deputy was hospitalized and released, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said in an April 8 news release.

Details of any injuries suffered by the deputy have not been reported.

Investigators determined the powder was a chlorine-based substance, officials say.

The traffic stop happened Friday, April 5, in Palatka, about a 60-mile drive south from Jacksonville.

A device in the white pipe exploded as the deputy was searching the vehicle, officials said.

“During the search, the deputy found drug paraphernalia and a firearm when an item exploded, covering the deputy in a white, powdery substance,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The deputy was able to place (the suspect) in custody as other deputies arrived on scene. ... Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the community, the block where the vehicle was located was closed.”

A hazardous materials team, the state fire marshal’s office and a bomb squad were summoned, officials said. The bomb squad continued searching the pickup and did not find other explosives, officials said.

The 60-year-old driver was found to be in possession of two pistol magazines and a suppressor (silencer) “without any serial numbers or markings,” the sheriff’s office said.

He has been charged with possession of an explosive, aggravated battery on law enforcement “and a weapons offense for having a firearm during a felony,” officials said.

The driver is from Crescent City, about a 25-mile drive southeast from Palatka.

