Mysterious traveling buoy in Florida river raises concerns. What is it attached to?

A buoy seen mysteriously moving back and forth in Florida’s Kissimmee River is raising concerns that it may be attached to something alive and dangerous in the water.

An investigation has revealed that assumption is partially true: It is attached to something alive, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office says.

“We have received reports about a gator in the Kissimmee River with a hunting buoy attached to it,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Feb. 28 Facebook post.

“If you frequent the Okee-Tantie area, you may have seen it moving back and forth near the floating water lettuce. Well it’s no gator!”

So what is it?

A harmless sea cow, better known as a manatee, the department says.

Manatees are known to frequent the area, while feeding on “seagrass, algae and other vegetation,” experts say. They can reach 13 feet in length and 3,500 pounds, the commission says.

The buoy was purposely attached to the marine mammal after it suffered “a near-death prop strike and was nursed back to health” by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officials said.

“It was released northwest of Okeechobee, traveled through the Kissimmee Lake Chain, and flowed down the river into our lake (Lake Okeechobee),” the sheriff’s office said.

“The buoy serves both as a warning for boaters and a tracker for wildlife officials to monitor manatee movements. The anchor holding it in place degrades over time and the buoy system ‘pops’ off to be recovered later.”

Manatees frequent the area while feeding on “seagrass, algae and other vegetation,” state officials say. They can reach 13 feet in length and 3,500 pounds, the commission says.

The Okee-Tantie area where the buoy has been seen is about 105 miles south of Orlando.

Manatee gets flipper stuck to face after tangling with fishing lure in Florida river

‘Swamp justice’? Cyclist crosses paths with gator eating python in Florida Everglades

Large tail seen sticking out of Florida culvert was trapped 8.5-foot creature. See it