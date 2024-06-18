‘Mysterious monolith’ spotted for first time since 2020 in Nevada desert

The mysterious monoliths that surfaced during the Covid-19 pandemic have reappeared, this time in a Nevada desert.

Other versions of the singular, reflective, 10ft-tall metal installation were found in places like Utah, California, Wales and Romania in 2020, but now can be seen at Gass Peak, roughly 40 miles north of Las Vegas.

“MYSTERIOUS MONOLITH!” Las Vegas police said on X. “We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out! Over the weekend, @LVMPDSAR spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley.”

The origins of the earlier monoliths were never revealed, sparking conspiracy theories involving aliens or that the appearance of the structures is an elaborate, highly coordinated prank.

The first monolith was discovered by accident in 2020 when wildlife officials were counting bighorn sheep from a helicopter in a desert near Moab, Utah. Shortly after it was found, that monolith mysteriously disappeared.

“We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the ‘monolith’ has been removed from bureau of land management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party,” Utah’s bureau of land management said at the time. “The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office.”

Since then, many monoliths have appeared and disappeared in other states and countries without any explanation. Others were vandalized and destroyed by private citizens.

The discovery of Nevada’s monolith in June marks the first known reappearance of the structure since 2020.