Mysterious monolith appears in Northern Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — People across the Front Range and beyond have been searching for answers after a mysterious monolith of unknown origins popped up without warning in northern Colorado.

A Reddit user posted in the Fort Collins subreddit saying they went to the structure. According to the user, people nearby claimed the structure was put up to mess with someone who lives in the area. This has not been confirmed.

Lori Graves, the owner of the Howling Cow Cafe near the monument, said people have been coming into the shop asking about it.

“It was Sunday morning,” she said, “when someone came into the cafe and said, ‘Where is the monolith? Where is the alien monolith?'”

Graves also owns the land that the monolith is on, but doesn’t know who or what might be behind it.

“I have ideas, but I almost don’t want to ruin the mystery around it,” she said. “I’m not going to ask people.”

A sculpture of unexplained origins in Northern Colorado

Other monoliths have popped up

This is not the first time a mysterious and mirrored monolith has popped up unexpectedly this month.

A somewhat similar structure was found north of the Las Vegas Valley over the weekend of June 15 and 16, according to KDVR’s Nexstar partner station in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department took it down on June 21.

No confirmed connections have been made between the monolith in northern Colorado and the one near Las Vegas.

A similar phenomenon happened in late 2020 when several monoliths were found across the world after one appeared at random in a rural part of Utah.

It is worth noting that the structure found near Bellvue is rectangular, as opposed to the triangular shape seen in both the Las Vegas monolith and many of the 2020 monoliths.

