Update: Myrtle Beach, SC parents accused of ‘allowing’ kids to reside in dirty shed

A mom and dad were arrested after allegedly allowing their children to reside in a shed in “deplorable condition,” a Myrtle Beach Police arrest warrant said.

Kelly Poe, 40, and Paul St. Michel, 44, were arrested June 17 on two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Poe also has charges for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of card theft.

They are being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Poe has a bond of $65,000 and St. Michel has a bond of $5,000.

Police found the two kids, ages 6 and 17, in a dirty shed that had only a couch and a few tables on June 17, the incident report said. The shed small, not secured, lacked climate control and had no plumbing, according to the arrest warrants.

It appears St. Michel lived in the shed and the children were visiting him for Father’s Day. The police report said the kids lived in a hotel.

The minors were “unwashed” and only had shorts on, according to the report. Poe and St. Michel could not prove the children had adequate food, water, shelter and clothing, so the children were placed into emergency protective custody.

When arrested, Poe was in possession of meth, seizure medicine gabapentin and had two other warrants for attempting to use an unauthorized debit card at Food Lion and Coastal Pantry Liquor Store, arrest warrants stated.