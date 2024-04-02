Myrtle Beach, SC area woman arrested for animal abuse. Allegedly her dog ate another dog

A woman was arrested for nine counts of animal abuse and allegedly one of her dogs was seen eating another dog.

Charity Fowler, 38, was arrested on March 31 for alleged animal abuse that was seen on her property in late October. She was released from J. Rueben Long Detention Center later that day.

Police were called to her house because someone saw her dog eating another dog, according to the police report. When officers arrived, they saw an “extremely malnourished” pit bull tied to a tree with no food or water nearby. There was also a female dog and her puppies on the porch.

The female dog and her puppies went to the street looking for food. Once on the roadway, the officers placed the animals in dog boxes as strays.