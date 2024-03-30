Myrtle Beach resort sued over 2021 drowning death of Kentucky child

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The estate of a 4-year-old Kentucky girl who drowned while vacationing in Myrtle Beach has sued the resort where it happened, claiming unsafe conditions and a lack of supervision led to the death.

Demi Williams died on April 1, 2021 at Crown Reef Resort on 2913 S. Ocean Blvd., — the first of two children who drowned there in the span of a week. Shane Chester, a 5-year-old from Darlington, was pulled from the hotel’s pool on April 8 and later died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Williams’ mother Destiny was charged with child neglect days after her daughter’s death, but that case was dismissed on March 5, according to court records.

The wrongful death suit was filed March 27 in Horry County Common Pleas Court. It names Crown Reef along with six “John Does” expected to be identified at a later date.

“Defendants John Does 1-6 are unknown and unidentifiable at this time, but whose negligence harmed Plaintiff. John Does 1-5 include, but are not limited to, employees, agents, landlords, owners, managers, independent contractors, lifeguards, vendors, and/or other service providers,” the suit states.

On the day of her death, Williams asked her mother to use the resort’s lazy river attraction after watching her older sister go in.

Destiny’s mother grew panicked when she didn’t return from the loop, and was later found in an adjacent pool.

The lawsuit said no lifeguard was on duty at the time, and the attraction’s lighting was also inadequate.

Crown Reef is being sued for negligence and wrongful death, with Williams’ estate seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

The resort was sued in 2020 for similar claims after a 7-year-old drowned there in 2018.

