Myrtle Beach police respond to Saturday morning shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police say a person has been arrested in connection with an early Saturday morning shooting incident.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the 700 block of Frontage Road. No injuries have been reported.

Additional law enforcement presence will be in the area as authorities investigate and people are asked to avoid the area.

