Myrtle Beach police investigate multi-location shooting, nobody hurt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — City police on Sunday night responded to multiple locations as part of a “rolling shooting” incident that’s led to an arrest.

Authorities said they arrived to 14th Ave S. and Kings Highway, 13th Ave S. and Beaver Road and 3rd Ave S. and Kings Highway just before midnight.

Officials said two people were arguing over goods, when one of them shot at the other while chasing a car that was trying to get away.

Police said the suspected shooter has been arrested and the case is ongoing.

It was the second gun-related call in as many days for city police. On Saturday, 44-year-old Anthony Maurice Garner of Albemarle, N.C., was charged in the murder of Columbia resident Cedric Reddick.

Police said the men got into an argument Saturday night over a parking space along N. Ocean Boulevard.

Garner was denied on Sunday.

