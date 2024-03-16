Myrtle Beach opioid response team reflects on community impact one year in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s community support team launched a year ago with the aim of preventing overdoses and helping people who are struggling with substance abuse.

The team works under Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s Opioid Response Program. Their mission is to offer services in an emergency, after care and when someone is simply seeking help.

“We can’t do it alone, the only way we’re going to make a difference is battling this beast together as a community,” Michelle Smith, the opioid program coordinator said.

The community support team was created in March 2023 and started helping those in need soon after.

The team is made up of three key people: a program coordinator and two certified peer support specialists.

They respond to overdose calls alongside first responders, as well as being a resource in the community for people to seek out.

Robert Meaney is one of the peer support specialists and says he hopes to continue reaching people who need help.

“And we’re building momentum with that, it’s going to keep increasing I believe,” Meaney said. “The more people we can get in front of that are seeking help, the more we’ll be able to serve you know.”

In 2023, the team says it had more than 280 home visits, 50 respond for service calls and made almost 140 connections for people seeking recovery or treatment centers.

Meaney says they get more calls in the summer with the population increasing.

He added home visits and after care are a big part of what they do.

“We’ll knock on your door, and we’ll introduce ourselves and say hey we’re you know interested about what’s going on, we care about what’s happening and we’re here to support you in any way that we can,” Meaney said.

Smith said between 2020 to 2022, 600 people died from an overdose. She says these aren’t just numbers.

‘When you look at it, it’s a statistic but when you look at what that actually means, those are families, those are loved ones, those are community members, unfinished stories, torn apart families,” Smith said.

The team says it hopes to add a third certified specialist in 2024.

If you, or someone you know, is interested in seeking help, click here.

