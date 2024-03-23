Myrtle Beach leaders to consider hate crime penalty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach could soon become the next South Carolina city to enact a local hate crimes penalty as pressure mounts for lawmakers to adopt one statewide.

The city council on Tuesday will take first reading of a hate intimidation ordinance that if approved would add up to 30 days in jail and fines of $500 for anybody convicted of a bias-based crime.

Florence adopted an identical measure last week.

“The City of Myrtle Beach desires to protect residents and visitors from crimes motivated by bias or hate but also recognizes that some incidents involving bias or hate — while contrary to the values of the City — do not rise to the level of a criminal act,” language in the ordinance says.

The ordinance specifies that crimes motivated by “actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical or mental disability or national origin of the person are an affront to the values held by the City.”

The city’s Human Rights Commission has spent months discussing the need for such a law. South Carolina and Wyoming are the only two states without a hate crimes penalty.

