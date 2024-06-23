Myrtle Beach expanding city’s busiest parking lot, work to finish in October

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — City officials are planning an upgrade to Warbird Park, adding 50 spaces over the next several months to accommodate larger vehicles.

The 1500 Farrow Parkway lot is Myrtle Beach’s busiest. Plans call for more spots for buses and handicapped parking.

The work should be complete by October.

The park is home to Myrtle Beach’s $800,000 WWII memorial plaza.

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

