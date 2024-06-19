Myrtle Beach ‘evaluating’ safety options for ocean patrol vehicles following deadly Horry County incident

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach city officials are “evaluating options” to make beach patrol vehicles safer in the aftermath of a deadly incident that claimed the life of a nurse last week near the Nash Street ocean access in Horry County.

Spokeswoman Meredith Denari told News13 on Wednesday those enhancements could include exterior cameras and object detection sensors.

News13 on Tuesday asked several Horry County Council members to comment on potential changes that could be made to its policies, but all declined.

On June 13, 66-year-old Sandra “Sandy” Schultz-Peters died after she was run over by a full-sized pickup truck driven by an Horry County police officer.

The officer has been on administrative leave since. News13 has chosen not to identify him as charges have not been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Schultz-Peters was a nurse practitioner who lived in The Market Common, where she was often spotted walking her dog.

Neighbor Cindy Krisel first met Shultz-Peters in 2015, and will never forget her first impression of the woman who’d become her friend.

“I didn’t know it at the time, but she was leaving to go to work, and she said no, tell me, tell me what’s wrong so I told her. She told me ‘Yeah, you should probably go to urgent care’ and she says, ‘actually I’m on my way there now, do you need a ride,” Krisel said on Wednesday. “I just got chills again. She was just so sweet, you know, she didn’t know me, I didn’t know her. And she’s willing to take me to urgent care.”

In the days since Schultz-Peters’ death, state lawmakers have said they’re interested in updating regulations that could bar full-sized public safety vehicles from patrolling beaches during peak use times.

“There’s just no room on the coast for the sunbathers and people who are coming down to enjoy our area, and also have F-150s and other vehicles when we have other resources that we could depend on,” state Rep. William Bailey, R-Little River, told News13 on Saturday.

Bailey, a former North Myrtle Beach public safety director, said he’d like to see a prohibition on full-sized vehicles being used on the beach during busy hours in the summer in non-emergency situations.

“In light of this tragedy, certainly we should be looking at, ‘are we doing it the right way,’” Bailey said. “Just patrolling (with full-sized vehicles) on the oceanfront when there are thousands and thousands of people, it’s just not worth the risk.”

State Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Myrtle Beach, told News13 he’d also support efforts to better regulate the use of full-sized vehicles on the beach.

“I am interested in talking with law enforcement and safety officials about legislation to prevent this from happening again,” he said in a text message. “What happened was a tragedy, and if there’s a way we can make it safer on our beaches, we need to do it.”

Denari said Myrtle Beach’s fire and police departments each operate on the sand.

“The main difference between the two is the MBPD is ‘patrolling the beach,’ while fire department ocean rescue is responding to medical calls,” Denari said.

During daytime and congested hours, city police deploy compact pick-up trucks side-by-side UTVs and four-wheelers.

“Beach patrol officers may also drive a Ford F-150 in addition to vehicles listed at night and during times of less beach congestion only,” Denari said.

However, she added, the full-sized vehicles play a vital role in keeping people safe for reasons including:

All lifesaving equipment will only fit on full-sized pickups including flotation devices, rescue boards, spinal stabilization gear, mask and snorkel sets, search and rescue marker buoys and first aid kits

Ease of access in loading patients who need emergency care

Launching points for search and rescue jetskis

protection for fire and police personnel during storms and extreme heat

Several safety regulations are already in place as well, including the ability to make only left turns and a maximum 5 mph speed limit on beaches.

