Myrtle Beach continues spending millions for policing; violent crime rates dropping

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pair of high-profile shootings across Myrtle Beach this Memorial Day weekend left one person dead and several others behind bars.

As the traditional launch of summer tourism season in South Carolina’s vacation capital, the holiday violence left some visitors shaken as city leaders including Mayor Brenda Bethune worked to quell fears.

For years, public safety has been a top — and expensive priority — at City Hall. When the new fiscal year begins on July 1, more than 15% of Myrtle Beach’s $330 million budget is dedicated to policing: $50.4 million.

Meanwhile, the department has seen its staffing grow from 348 employees in 2021-22 to 371 last year, while “Part I” crimes that include arson, theft, assault, burglary, murder and theft have dropped by more than 40% since 2018.

Given Myrtle Beach’s 60 miles of coastline and attractions such as Market Common, two locals people told News13 they have no plans to avoid being outside during the city’s peak months.

“Being a vacation capital of the whole southeast basically means you’re going to bring the good, the bad and the ugly,” one resident said. “So many people in the younger generation have not been taught patience, and so they react.”

Officials have said in the past that technological enhancements like more surveillance cameras and implementing an acoustic detection system has allowed for faster responses and better tools for investigators.

Police over the weekend announced arrests within hours of two crimes: First, Anthony Maurice Garner, 44, of Albermarle, N.C., was charged on Sunday in the shooting death of Columbia’s Cedric Reddick.

Both men were involved in road rage incident along North Ocean Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Saturday — Garner was in front of a judge Sunday afternoon, where he was denied bond.

Then on Sunday just before midnight, officers were sent to four locations between 3rd Ave. S. and 14 Ave. S. for a “rolling shooting” incident. Nobody was injured, but police on Monday morning said Dwight McCarn, 34, of Lumberton, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession with a weapon during a violent crime.

One resident said that after living in Myrtle Beach for so long, they’re used to hearing about altercations.

“I think it’s a symptom not just of Myrtle Beach but of the entire country, the entire world,” he said. “The police, I think, are doing a fantastic job, as well as they can, with the resources they have.”

