Myrtle Beach auto club hosts motorcade, raising awareness for veteran and first responder suicide prevention

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A local car enthusiast group is helping raise awareness for veteran and first responder PTSD and suicide prevention.

Its mission is to bring the Ford automobile community together and raise money for a good cause.

OnlyFord, a local non-profit started in the Grand Strand for Ford car lovers to come together and give back to veterans and first responders in need.

“$500 could put a guy on a fishing boat which could clear his mind for the day and maybe change his mind,” Darcy Archer, founder and CEO of OnlyFord said.

She says the car loving group is a Myrtle Beach non-profit, raising money for SAVE22, who work directly with veterans and first responders as a resource and advocate.

Archer is a first responder herself. She says when she started the job, she didn’t want it to be just another auto club, but rather make an impact on the community.

“There’s a lot of stress that goes to the job. There’s a lot of things that veterans experience that they just can’t live with,” Archer said.

According to SAVE22, since 2001 more than 120,000 veterans have lost their lives to suicide. It’s also the second most common cause of death post 9/11 veterans.

OnlyFord plans to host its inaugural “Ponies for PTSD” event on June 1, for PTSD awareness month.

The event will begin with cars and coffee at Liberty Brew in Conway, then a motorcade over to Calli Baker’s Firehouse in Myrtle Beach.

Archer says it’s $22 per car to participate and you don’t have to drive a Ford to get in on the action.

“You can drive a Dodge, you can drive a bicycle, I don’t care. As long as it rolls, bring it,” Archer said.

After, they’ll have drinks, food, dessert, live music and a SAVE22 command post for those interested in counseling.

Archer says if you’re struggling, she wants you to know your life is important.

“And no matter what you’ve seen, what you’ve done, what you think, talk about it,” Archer said. “Come talk about it. There are resources like SAVE22.”

Archer says the group plans to hold this event every year from now on, for PTSD awareness month. She adds registrations are open until June 1.

Adrianna Lawrence is a multimedia journalist at News13.

