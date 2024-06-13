Myrtle Beach area swimmers to see rough ocean. Here’s what conditions will be this weekend

Beachgoers in the Myrtle Beach area can expect rough ocean conditions Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A low pressure system moving off the coast of Florida into the Atlantic Ocean will bring rough surf conditions to northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina into the first part of the weekend. Those conditions can bring a chance for rip currents and waves of 2 to 3 feet, according to Adam Weiner, meteorologist with the NWS in Wilmington.

Weiner said the weak system is “churning up the water and will increase the (ocean) current activity ... in the Grand Strand area.”

The weather service issued an advisory for Horry County Thursday saying that strong currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers and jetties. North Myrtle Beach has issued a red flag for swimmers Thursday. A red flag means a high hazard for high surf or currents.

Myrtle Beach is reporting waves of 2 to 3 feet Thursday.

Weiner said the system is setting well off shore, which should remain the case. The Myrtle Beach area will not receive any precipitation, but there will be higher wave activity along the coast through Friday and the first part of the weekend.

Beachgoers are advised to check beach forecasts before heading to the beach.