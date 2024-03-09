Myrtle Beach area on radar for severe weather. Here’s when it’ll begin and what to expect

Several events have been canceled Saturday in advance of possible severe weather Saturday along the Grand Strand.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, is predicting heavy rain with potential strong to severe thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Saturday. In addition, wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

The Myrtle Beach area is expected to get between 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Because of the impending inclement weather, organizers of the Surfside Beach BBQ Festival canceled the event that was set to happen Saturday in Surfside Beach. It has been rescheduled on May 4.

Also, the annual Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament, in which eight Horry County first responder teams compete against each other at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark, has been canceled. The tournament has been rescheduled for March 23.