Myrtle Beach area daycare worker accused of hitting, kicking multiple children in her care

A former employee at My Sunshine Child Development Center was arrested and charged Monday with hitting and kicking multiple children that were in her care.

Alexandria Allabaugh, 30, was charged with nine counts of placing a child at risk, according to an Horry County Police report.

Allabaugh allegedly harmed the children on Feb. 14 at the childcare center, located at 3631 Socastee Blvd. in the Socastee area, in various ways, according to the police report. She allegedly pulled sleeping children off their mats by their legs, flipped another child’s mat over while she was asleep and kicked multiple children.

She is also accused of “striking (a child) in the face, kicking the child, causing her to roll into a shelf, and then causing the child to hit her head.”

Dawn Armendt, owner of My Sunshine Child Development Center, said by email that Allabaugh had already been let go before she learned about the incident. The director was going through security cameras and saw what happened. Armendt said DSS and law enforcement were immediately notified.

“We had no indication that Ms. Allabaugh would ever commit such an act,” Armendt said in an email. “It is our priority to keep all children in our care safe!”

Allabaugh is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.