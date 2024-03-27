MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell faces warehouse eviction, owes $200K in rent

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Minnesota-based MyPillow will face eviction from its Minneapolis suburban facility after CEO and election denier Mike Lindell failed to pay rent.

A Scott County judge plans to approve the landlord's request to vacate the property, The Star Tribune reported. The Chaska-headquartered company was over $200,000 behind on payments over the past six months.

Fiscally floundering

The entrepreneur gained notoriety for his full-throated support of former President Donald Trump while promoting conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and elections. Lindell used his national platform to spread misinformation about the 2020 election, and now, he's facing the consequences.

Mike Lindell, the My Pillow Inc chief executive greets Trump supporters as they wait along the motorcade route for former President Donald Trump to return home to Mar-a Lago following his arraignment in New York on April 4, 2023.

In October, Lindell's lawyers said he was out of money and unable to pay them for their work on a defamation lawsuit. Last month, Lindell was ordered to pay $5 million to a man who disproved the CEO's claim that China interfered with the 2020 election results. The $1.3 billion defamation case from Dominion Voting Systems stemming from his baseless voter fraud allegations is still ongoing.

Lindell told local media outlet, the Minnesota Reformer, that his financial situation is "fine" and that the warehouse was mainly being used for retail equipment, most of which was auctioned off last year due to retailers dropping the product.

Lindell continues to own and operate a second central warehouse location as well as a retail outlet in Shakopee. He maintains his belief that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

— Sam Woodward is the Minnesota elections reporting fellow for USA Today. You can reach her at swoodward@gannett.com, on X @woodyreports, or on Threads @samjowoody

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Mike Lindell to be evicted from MyPillow location, failed to pay rent