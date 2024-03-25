Myanmar's next election may not be nationwide, junta chief says

(Reuters) - Myanmar plans to have an election if there is peace and stability, but may not be able to hold the vote nationwide, its ruling military general said, according to Monday's state media.

In a transcript of an interview with Russia's Tass news agency carried by Myanmar's state media, Min Aung Hlaing said the military, which took power in a 2021 coup, still planned to hold an election to return to democratic rule. The military is fighting rebellions in several parts of the country.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty)