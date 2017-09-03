Myanmar violence: Aung San Suu Kyi under pressure as Muslim Rohingya crisis continues

The foreign minister of Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, flew to Myanmar for emergency talks on Sunday as the Rohingya crisis continues.

The visit came as pressure mounted on leader Aung San Suu Kyi to resolve the humanitarian crisis engulfing the Muslim Rohingya minority in her country’s restive Rakhine state.

The Nobel peace prize laureate is facing severe international criticism over her government’s treatment of about 1.1 million Rohingya, one of the world’s most persecuted groups.

Indonesian Muslim activists in Jakarta stage an execution during a protest against Myanmar's alleged persecution of its Muslim Rohingya minority Credit: EPA/ADI WEDA

Minister Retno Marsudi arrived in Myanmar's capital, Yangon, as protestors in her own capital, Jakarta, launched a Molotov cocktail at the Myanmar embassy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that violence against the Muslim Rohingyas amounted to genocide, while British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned Aung San Suu Kyi that the oppression of the minority was “besmirching” her country’s reputation.

About 73,000 Rohingya refugees have fled across the border from Myanmar to Bangladesh over the past week, with aid workers warning that relief camps can take no more.

Myanmar's military says almost 400 people have died in recent violence in the western state of Rakhine Credit: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Nearly 400 people have officially died since the exodus began on August 25 after Rohingya insurgents attacked Myanmar paramilitary posts, in what they claimed was an attempt to protect their Muslim minority from persecution.

The military responded with sweeping “clearance operations”, declaring the majority of casualties were militants.

But Rohingya human rights activists countered that at least 1,000, mainly civilians, had been massacred by government soldiers.

“There are one thousand confirmed Rohingya people who have been killed by the Burmese army… and that [death] toll may be much higher,” claimed Tun Khin, President of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK.

“The military is burning down many villages. They are throwing children into the fire,” he told The Telegraph.

Reports of civilian casualties were backed by an aid official in Bangladesh who told AP that over 50 refugees had arrived with bullet injuries.

Many are also suffering from respiratory diseases and malnutrition.

Refugees reaching the Bangladeshi fishing village of Shah Porir Dwip also described Rohingya being burned alive and bombs exploding near their homes.