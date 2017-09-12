Myanmar Stands Accused of Ethnic Cleansing. Here's Why

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, said Monday that recent violence committed by the state against Myanmar’s Rohingya minority appears to be a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing.” The Rohingya, a stateless Muslim group in a predominantly Buddhist country, have been subjected to decades of persecution. The emergence last year of an insurgent Rohingya army has further deepened their misery; two separate and fatal attacks on state security forces — on Oct. 9, 2016 and Aug. 25, 2017 — each triggered devastating military reprisals characterized by extrajudicial killing, torture and mass displacement of innocent civilians.

Since the Aug. 25 attacks, more than 370,000 Rohingya and other villagers have fled across Myanmar’s western border by land and water seeking sanctuary in Bangladesh. Arrivals say the military, and some armed civilians empowered by security forces, continue to burn down Rohingya villages and kill indiscriminately. Thousands more Rohingya are arriving each day at overcrowded refugee camps and new, informal settlements near Cox’s Bazaar, where they scramble for meager food rations and a place to sleep. They are exhausted after days of walking barefoot over mountains and across rivers; many have bullet wounds and injuries from arson attacks. New reports claim the Myanmar military has begun laying landmines along the border, and that soldiers have been shooting unarmed civilians even as they try to flee.

The recent exodus is just the latest in several waves of mass migration over the past four decades, and by most measures it is the worst. The Myanmar government has said about 400 people died during the renewed conflict; Bangladeshi officials claim the number of dead has exceeded 3,000. Countless others are now at risk of preventable deaths in refugee settlements and remote areas unreachable by humanitarian aid workers. The total number of Rohingya now sheltering in camps in Bangladesh has reached about 700,000, with new arrivals joining the hundreds of thousands who fled violence in previous years. The exact Rohingya population is unknown (the group was excluded from Myanmar’s 2014 census, the country’s first count in more than three decades), but the number of people displaced over the past three weeks alone could represent more than a third of the estimated 1.1 million believed to reside in Myanmar.

Who Are the Rohingya?

The Rohingya are a Muslim minority that mostly resides in Rakhine, an impoverished state on Myanmar’s western coast. The majority of people in Rakhine are ethnic Arakanese Buddhists, while Rohingya are the majority in the state’s northern townships of Maungdaw, Rathedaung and Buthidaung. These Muslims have resided in Myanmar for centuries, though their provenance and right to reside there is deeply disputed by the country’s Buddhist majority. To Buddhists, the Rohingya are illegal immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh. The group’s social and political rights have steadily eroded since the mid-1900s amid the rise of Buddhist nationalism, and a 1982 citizenship law passed by the then-ruling military junta made most of them stateless. With an approximate population of more than a million, they are the world’s largest group of stateless people — unwelcome not only in Myanmar but also in Bangladesh and India.

Muslims in the state’s north once lived peacefully with their Buddhist, Hindu and other neighbors. Over the past half a century, however, the group has often become the target of nationalist propaganda campaigns claiming they are dangerous interlopers. Several waves of violent displacement sent many Muslims fleeing, while government housing projects relocated large groups of Buddhists into what were previously Muslim townships. The Rohingya saw their lives slowly transformed as schools, businesses and health facilities became more segregated. The United Nations, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other independent groups have documented decades of abuse and discriminatory public policy against the group amounting to persecution.

In 2012, deadly riots in the state capital Sittwe left hundreds dead, displaced more than 100,000 and left the state deeply divided. Perhaps most devastatingly, regional authorities have used security as a pretext to restrict their freedom of movement; Rohingya are not allowed to travel without permission, often preventing them from accessing critical health services, basic commodities and education. Their desperate circumstances have caused many to flee the country by boat, aided by human traffickers, leading to a regional migration crisis in 2014 that left thousands dead and countless others at the mercy of traffickers as undocumented migrants.