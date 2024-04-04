Myanmar resistance group says its drones hit targets in the capital, but army says it shot them down

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s main pro-democracy resistance group said Thursday its armed wing launched drone attacks on the airport and a military headquarters in the capital, Naypyitaw, but the country’s ruling military said it destroyed the drones as they attacked.

The opposition National Unity Government's “Defense Ministry” said in a statement that special units of the People’s Defense Force used drones to attack the targets simultaneously. The group, known by the acronym NUG, calls itself the country’s legitimate government, while the People's Defense Force is made up of many local resistance groups with a good deal of autonomy.

NUG said there were reports of casualties. The country’s military said it shot down seven drones and there were no reports of casualties.

It wasn't possible to independently verify most details of the attack.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power from the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, triggering nationwide peaceful protests that were suppressed with deadly force by the security forces, leading to armed resistance that amounts to a civil war.

The airport compound, which includes both a military air base and a civilian airport, is about 25 kilometers (16 miles) southwest of the military headquarters that the resistance group said it attacked.

The resistance group that claimed responsibility for the attack, Kloud Team (Shar Htoo Waw), specializes in drone warfare, which is frequently employed by People’s Defense Force units, which lack the army's heavy firepower.

Kloud Team said it targeted the house of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the ruling military council, as well as the military headquarters and air base,