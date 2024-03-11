MUW alumni push back on bill that would make 'The W' part of Mississippi State. Here's why

If Senate Bill 2715 becomes law, the Mississippi University for Women will become part of Mississippi State University.

The bill, which awaits Senate approval, is being met with pushback from MUW alumni.

What is SB 2715 in Mississippi?

SB 2715, originally introduced on Feb. 19 by Sen. Dennis DeBar, R-Leakesville, proposed the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science be absorbed by and moved to the nearby Mississippi State University. MSMS has operated on the MUW campus for more than 30 years.

This proposal alone angered many MUW alumni and faculty. The bill was proposed as a cost-saving measure for MUW, which faces declining enrollment, a challenge seen in many small public universities throughout the nation.

On Tuesday, an amendment was presented in the Senate Education Committee. Now, SB 2715 proposes the entire MUW become part of Mississippi State University.

"Mississippi University for Women" would change to "The W at Mississippi State University."

The bill made it out of committee and awaits presentation and voting by the Mississippi Senate.

More details on SB 2715: 'The W' college would be rolled into Mississippi State University under Senate bill

Tuesday's unexpected amendment was met with immediate backlash from MUW faculty and alumni alike.

On Thursday, Mississippi University for Women President Nora Miller published a Youtube video addressing the amended SB 2715.

In the video, Miller describes the moment she learned of the proposal. She was sitting on campus giving blood during a university-sponsored blood drive. While watching the committee meeting on her phone, Miller said she was shocked to hear SB 2715 presented. She said she was not given any advanced warning.

The Clarion Ledger published a poll Wednesday asking readers if MUW should become part of MS State. As of Friday afternoon, out of 788 votes, 69.16% of respondents voted "no," 27.54% voted "yes" and 3.3% voted "not sure."

Should 'The W' become part of Mississippi State?

Vote in the poll: Should 'The W' become part of Mississippi State?

MUW Alumni call for action

Wednesday evening, one day after the amended bill made it out of committee, MUW Alumni Association President Heather Fasciocco Stone sent an email to alumni requesting help in stopping the bill.

The email asked alumni to call state senators and explain why they oppose SB 2715.

Mary Thomas Watts was one alum who answered the call to action.

Watts, who graduated MUW in 1969, said the passing of SB 2715 would undermine Mississippi higher education.

"It's Women's History Month, and the Mississippi Legislature comes up with a bill that jeopardizes the future of America's first public college for women," Watts said. "An apology to the W, and to every woman in the state, should start with the sound defeat of SB 2715."

Watts and other alumni are concerned that in the future the MUW campus will move to Starkville, leaving the historic buildings of the Columbus campus abandoned.

Furthermore, Watts said she believes SB 2715 essentially puts all other small public universities in Mississippi on notice.

"Instead of funding them, the Legislature could feed them to larger schools," Watts said.

Even Watts' husband, a graduate of Mississippi State University, was devastated by the proposal.

Margaret Ann Gibson Niven, MUW class of 1975, said it was her mother's dream to go to MUW. Graduating with a degree in library science, Niven fulfilled the dream her mother was never able to complete.

"I would not have fit in in a large university, and my mother knew that," Niven said. "She just said, 'This is the place you need to go." And, she was so right."

Niven is concerned today's students won't get the same small-school experience if MUW becomes part of Mississippi State University.

"I will be totally devastated if other young women and men do not get to enjoy the school that I care so much about," Niven said.

Niven would much rather see her beloved alma mater receive more state funding than absorb into Mississippi State University, she said.

Bridget Smith Pieschel graduated MUW in 1979. After leaving Columbus for her master's and doctorate level education, Pieschel returned to teach English and women's studies at MUW for 39 years.

Recently retired, Pieschel and her husband still live across the street from the MUW campus.

Pieschel said she was "shocked and infuriated" when she learned of the amendment, which she said lacks planning and depth.

Pieschel is concerned that merging with Mississippi State University would compromise MUW's character.

"The W is a freestanding institution," Pieschel said. "We have some unique programs. We have an unusually large number of successful graduates. More of our graduates stay in Mississippi than any other graduates of any other higher ed institutions in Mississippi."

The history behind Mississippi SB 2715

SB 2715 is not the first attempt to change MUW's status as a small public university.

Pieschel said over her decades-long student and professional career at MUW, she saw several of these attempts, which made Tuesday's amendment shocking but not surprising.

However, Pieschel said this time is different.

"I think it's unusual in that there had been no planning, there's no data, there's no consultation with the people on the two campuses that need to know about this," Pieschel said.

This bill also arrives during a period of turbulence for the university regarding its name.

A name change for MUW has been in the works for decades and finally made some headway earlier this year. In January 2024, MUW officials announced that the university would change to "Brightwell University" to better reflect the university's inclusiveness. The university hasn't been a women-only institution since 1982.

"Brightwell University" was met with considerable backlash from the Mississippi public, prompting MUW officials to announce a reconsideration.

A month later, officials offered a new name: "Wynbridge State University of Mississippi."

Again, this name was met with resistance and yet another search for a new suggestion.

If SB 2715 becomes law, the search for a new name won't matter.

More on the name changes: What is The W's new name now? Whatever it is, it will still be 'The W'

Next steps

Pieschel did say some of the legislators she has contacted in the wake of the amendment have been very receptive to her concerns.

She believes that the resistance has gained ground. Pieschel and other alumni now wait to see if their efforts pay off.

If the bill passes the full Senate, it will go to the House of Representatives for another vote. If it passes the House, it will go to the desk of Gov. Tate Reeves for his signature, at which point it would become law.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why Mississippi University for Women alumni push back on SB 2715