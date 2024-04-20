Mutilated body found in 1990 in Philpot, Kentucky, identified

OWENSBORO ― Decades after his body was discovered, a man who was found mutilated in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been identified, according to Kentucky State Police.

William Dennis Mathews of Louisville has been identified as the man found Jan. 7, 1990, in a wooded area off of Pleasant Valley Road in Philpot, Kentucky. His identity was uncovered using genealogy testing with help from the Trans Doe Task Force, according to the department.

The Courier Journal previously reported that Matthews was found beaten and shot and was missing his hands, feet and teeth. The body was discovered by hunters under a pile of brush.

People with information should call Kentucky State Police Post 16 at (270) 826-3312.

