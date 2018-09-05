Mustard Is the Latest Polarizing Pizza Topping and People Have Strong Feelings

"This is even more despicable than pineapple"

Forget pineapple. Mustard is here to take over as the top polarizing pizza topping.

After it was brought to the Internet’s attention that Lions & Tigers & Squares—a Detroit-style pizzeria in New York—offers a pie that substitutes mustard for tomato sauce, people immediately began sharing their opinions on the matter.

Many were opposed to the switch-up. “To all y’all that complain about pineapples on pizza, THIS pizza with mustard on it is what y’all should be disgusted with instead,” tweeted one mustard naysayer.

This pizza uses mustard instead of tomato sauce ???? pic.twitter.com/XUKKQOBLwM — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) September 4, 2018

To all yall that complain about pineapples on pizza, THIS pizza with mustard on it is what yall should be disgusted with instead ???? https://t.co/hxtMXaqIwl — Foreverbrandnew (@foreverbrandnew) September 4, 2018

However, others were intrigued by the mustard, corned beef, sauerkraut and cheese combo. “I’d love to try it,” a Twitter user wrote. “I get barbecue instead of tomato on the base and dip the crust into honey mustard anyway so I’d give it a go.”

I'd love to try it. I get barbecue instead of tomato on the base and dip the crust into honey mustard anyway so I give it a go — Jalbeardzi, The Typo Pirate Yaarrrr (@Danzig303) September 4, 2018

See some of the reactions below.

What goes through the minds of these people while making these atrocities. Smh — TheBoiFleeus (@TFleeus) September 5, 2018

Mustard pizza pic.twitter.com/xTwcHpZReK — Magic Hat Brewing (@magichat) September 5, 2018

This is criminal. What’s wrong with people? Flavored iced teas are bad enough. Ketchup on breakfast food? Unacceptable. Mustard pizza? Off with your heads https://t.co/r2B8y0LC0u — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) September 5, 2018

But like, what has regular pizza sauce ever done to you? https://t.co/CrUqIOTX16 — madseatstho (@madseatstho) September 4, 2018

Pineapple is the worst topping EVER to put on a pizza! #mustardpizza: Hold my beer. — Cayo’s Sister (@CeesBees12345) September 5, 2018

Putting mustard on pizza is a sin Satan himself would never commit — That One Dude (@_Big_Brown__) September 5, 2018

This is why the aliens won’t visit us https://t.co/KAatPiebwa — Jakita (@crimekarIa) September 5, 2018

YALLLLLLLL LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL CREATION ?????????? https://t.co/onx3FGmano — Rawahn (@w_90210) September 5, 2018