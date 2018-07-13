Mustang And Charger Recreate Classic Bullitt Chase At Goodwood

Two icons get together to reenact one of the most popular car chase scenes in movie history.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the event where there’s a big chance you will see your favorite car going up the hill as it gathers a wide variety of production models, concepts, and quirky creations like the V8-powered Aston Martin Cygnet and the Honda Mean Mower. If you’re a movie buff with an appetite for car chases, you’re in for a treat as the 25th edition of the festival hosts not only the 1968 Ford Mustang from Bullitt, but also the car it chased – the 1968 Dodge Charger. These are not mere replicas, but the actual vehicles used in the famous film celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The car chase was reenacted during the first day of the festival, and while the speed at which these were driven was not exactly what you would call impressive, it was a good opportunity to see the iconic duo one more time. For those interested in learning and seeing more of the ‘Stang, it will be featured later this year in a documentary called “Little Pieces: The Untold Story of the Bullitt Mustang.”

Bullitt fans know two Mustangs were used in the movie, a stunt car and this one driven by Steve McQueen himself and recently inducted by the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) into the National Historic Vehicle Register.

The Bullitt Mustang received at the beginning of the year a modern equivalent in the shape of a special edition launched by Ford in United States and later on in Europe. The very first example fetched a whopping $300,000 at an auction for a good cause – more than six times the car’s starting price in the U.S. where it costs from $46,595.

