We must stop the relentless march of pests that attack crops

In the space of two years, a tiny caterpillar species has taken a giant bite out of the African economy. Now prevalent in more than 40 countries, the voracious fall armyworm, which feeds on and destroys staple food crops such as maize and sorghum, is reported to have cost African farmers more than £10 billion.

This voracious pest has reached India and, given, that it can travel up to 100 km in one night neighbouring countries should expect an invasion. This pest is unfortunately here to stay – fighting it will be a marathon, not a sprint.

The first step to combating invasive pests and diseases is to recognise that they can travel across borders. The bacteria xylella fastidiosa, for example, has travelled from the United States to France, southern Italy and Spain, wreaking havoc on vineyards and olive groves. Visitors to these countries are being urged not to bring back flowers in their luggage for fear of inadvertently unleashing an outbreak in the UK.

Local efforts alone will not stop the spread of invasive pests and diseases. There has to be effective regional and global coordination to track these invaders and quickly mobilise defences across countries, and even continents.

An example of a successful international approach in tackling devastating diseases is the case of maize lethal necrosis (MLN), transmitted to plants by insects in Africa. The virus first appeared in Kenya in 2011, and was subsequently reported in various eastern African countries. In heavily infected areas, up 90 per cent of crops had to be destroyed.

For a smallholder farmer, the ability to tackle a devastating pest or disease means a significant difference between profit or loss

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (known by its Spanish acronym CIMMYT) mounted a rapid response, first establishing an MLN screening facility in Naivasha, Kenya in 2013. We have screened more than 125,000 maize varieties over the last five years for MLN resistance and released 19 resistant varieties in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

This, alongside other efforts, has undoubtedly helped to stop the disease in its tracks, with no further spread in the last four years to any other country in southern or west Africa.

In 2011, CIMMYT predicted that a mysterious disease known as wheat blast could devastate South Asia. Sure enough, in 2016 the disease struck seven districts of Bangladesh, killing all crops in some areas. Over a billion people in Bangladesh rely on wheat as a staple crop, and the crop is grown on 13 million hectares of land. Conservative estimates put losses at between $180 and $350 million in South Asia.

Thanks to early action by CIMMYT and partners wheat blast-resistant varieties, fortified with zinc for added nutrition, were rolled out to farmers in record time. The strain known as BARI Gom 33 was tested for resistance to wheat blast in field trials in Bolivia and Bangladesh and in greenhouse tests by the USDA Agricultural Research Service laboratory at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

For a smallholder farmer, the ability to tackle a devastating pest or disease means a significant difference between profit or loss; a good livelihood or a poor one. While it is unlikely major crops will be wiped out entirely such pests delay food production leading to a hike in food prices, shortages and unrest.

The United Nations recently reported that more and more people around the world are going hungry: this highlights how we must work together to stop the relentless march of pests and diseases like the fall armyworm, maize lethal necrosis and wheat blast.

Dr Boddupalli Maruthi Prasanna is director of CIMMYT’s global maize programme

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security