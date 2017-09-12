Must-See Photos From John F. Kennedy And Jackie Kennedy's Wedding

On September 12, 1953, John F. Kennedy, the future 35th president of the United States, and his bride Jacqueline Lee Bouvier exchanged “I dos” at St. Mary’s Church in Newport, Rhode Island.
The nuptials followed a two-year courtship between Kennedy, then a young bachelor Congressman from Massachusetts and Bouvier, the daughter of a well-connected New York society family.
The pair met at a Washington, D.C. dinner party, when Bouvier was 23 and working as an “inquiring photographer” for the Washington Times-Herald.
She was instantly smitten. In letters to family friend and priest Joseph Leonard in 1952, Bouvier wrote that her time with Kennedy gave her “an amazing insight on politicians — they really are a breed apart.”
According to the New York Times, the wedding was the social event of 1953, “a union of powerful and wealthy Roman Catholic families whose scions were handsome, charming, trendy and smart. It had a whiff of American royalty.”
Renowned as a style icon to this day, Bouvier wore an ivory taffeta off-the-shoulder dress with a bouffant skirt created by Ann Lowe, an African-American designer whose client list included the Rockefellers and the Vanderbilts.
According to a LIFE magazine feature at the time, more than 600 diplomats, senators and society figures crowded into the church for the ceremony ― and later, an estimated 900 guests attended the reception at nearby Hammersmith Farm, an estate owned by the bride’s stepfather.
There were so many guests at the reception, it reportedly took the newlyweds two hours to shake their hands.
As the reception wore on, the couple danced to the Meyer Davis Orchestra’s version of “I Married an Angel.” Then, as they made their exit for their honeymoon in Acapulco, Mexico, the Kennedys were showered with rose-petal confetti and rice.
Seven years later, the couple entered the White House. The pair had two children, Caroline and John Jr. before the president’s assassination on November 22, 1963.
Below, 25 more stunning photos from the couple’s high society wedding:
A smiling Jacqueline Bouvier arrives at St. Mary's Church in Newport, R.I., on the arm of her stepfather, Hugh D. Auchincloss, for her wedding. (Photo by Pat Candido/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
Future US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (1929 - 1994) (in a Battenburg wedding dress) arrives at St Mary's Church for her wedding to John F Kennedy, Newport, Rhode Island, September 12, 1953. (Photo by Lisa Larsen/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)
Six hundred guests stand listening to wedding vows of Sen. John F. Kennedy and his bride Jacqueline. (Photo by Lisa Larsen//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)
Senator John Fitzgerald Kennedy (1917 - 1963), Democratic senator for Massachusetts, escorts his bride Jacqueline Lee Bouvier (1929 - 1994) down the church aisle shortly after their wedding ceremony at Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Jacqueline Bouvier in gorgeous Battenburg wedding dress w. her husband Sen. John Kennedy as they stand in front of church after wedding ceremony. (Photo by Lisa Larsen//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)
Future US President John F Kennedy (1917 - 1963) and Jacqueline Kennedy (1929 - 1994) (in a Battenburg wedding dress) stand in front of St Mary's Church after their wedding ceremony, Newport, Rhode Island, September 12, 1953. (Photo by Lisa Larsen/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)
Elevated view as well-wishers gather around the car that carried newly wed future US President John F Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy to their wedding reception, Newport, Rhode Island, September 12, 1953. (Photo by Lisa Larsen/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)
Bridal portrait of Jacqueline Lee Bouvier (1929 - 1994) shows her in an Anne Lowe-designed wedding dress, a bouquet of flowers in her hands, New York, New York, 1953. (Photo by Bachrach/Getty Images)
A scene from the Kennedy-Bouvier wedding. Groom John walks alongside his bride Jacqueline at an outdoor reception, 1953. Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo by Bachrach/Getty Images)
John F. Kennedy, in his first year in the U.S. Senate, and the former Jacqueline Lee Bouvier, described as a 'socialite career girl,' are flanked by their twenty attendants, page boy, and flower girl on their wedding day. (Photo by Pat Candido/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
Sen. John F. Kennedy (C), with his bride Jacqueline in their wedding attire. (Photo by Lisa Larsen//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)
Sen. John Kennedy & his bride Jacqueline in their wedding attire, standing with 10 ushers incl. Teddy & Bobby Kennedy as 4 bridesmaids & flower girls sits on lawn in front of them while attempting to pose for group shot at their wedding. (Photo by Lisa Larsen//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)
General view of the guests at the reception the newly wed future US President John F Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy , Newport, Rhode Island, September 12, 1953. (Photo by Lisa Larsen/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)
Senator Leverett Saltonstall congratulates Sen. John F. Kennedy at the wedding reception as Kennedy's wife, Jacqueline Bouvier, looks on, Sept. 12, 1953. (Photo by Charles McCormick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Joseph Kennedy (1888 - 1969) whispers to his new daughter-in-law Jacqueline Bouvier (1929 - 1994) on her wedding day as her husband John F. Kennedy (1917 - 1963) looks on, smiling, Newport, Rhode Island, September 12, 1953. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Future US President John F Kennedy (1917 - 1963) and Jacqueline Kennedy (1929 - 1994) (in a Battenburg wedding dress) take the first dance at their wedding reception, Newport, Rhode Island, September 12, 1953. (Photo by Lisa Larsen/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)
View from behind of Jacqueline Kennedy (1929 - 1994) (in a Battenburg wedding dress) as she dances with her husband, future US President John F Kennedy (1917 - 1963) at their wedding reception, Newport, Rhode Island, September 12, 1953. (Photo by Lisa Larsen/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)
Former US Amb. to Great Britain Joseph Kennedy, dancing with son John F. Kennedy's bride, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, at their wedding reception held at her mother's home. (Photo by Lisa Larsen//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)
Senator John Kennedy and bride Jacqueline sitting together outdoors at table, eating pineapple salad, at their wedding reception. (Photo by Lisa Larsen/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)
President John F. Kennedy with wife Jacqueline cut the cake at their wedding in Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo by Pat Candido/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
Future US President John F Kennedy (1917 - 1963) and Jacqueline Kennedy (1929 - 1994) (in a Battenburg wedding dress) hold hands as they cut the cake at their wedding reception, Newport, Rhode Island, September 12, 1953. (Photo by Lisa Larsen/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)
Flower girl Janet Auchincloss holding up a wedge of wedding cake for bridegroom Sen. John Kennedy as her half-sister bride Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy looks on in amusement at table during formal luncheon at their wedding reception at her mother's estate. (Photo by Lisa Larsen/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)
View of the head table of at the Kennedy wedding reception, Newport, Rhode Island, September 12, 1953. Among those pictured are Robert Kennedy (1925 - 1968) (seated, second left), bride Jacqueline Kennedy (1929 - 1994) (seated, center) (in a Battenburg wedding dress), groom and future US President John F Kennedy (1917 - 1963) (seated second, right); standing behind them is Eunice Kennedy Shriver (1921 - 2009). (Photo by Lisa Larsen/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)
Sen. John F. Kennedy with his bride Jacqueline at their wedding reception. (Photo by Lisa Larsen//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)
American future First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (1929 - 1994) poses with her husband politician and future US President John F. Kennedy (1917 - 1963) immediately after their wedding at Hammersmith Farm Newport, Rhode Island, September 12, 1953. (Photo by Lisa Larsen/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
