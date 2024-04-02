Must-See Michigan Spring Spots: Halfmoon and Huron Chain of Lakes

EDITOR'S NOTE: As spring descends on Michigan, reporters across the state have chosen their favorite warm-weather destinations. We've decided to share them with you.

Two chains of lakes dot the landscape along the border of Livingston and Washtenaw counties, south of M-36.

The Halfmoon Chain of Lakes, near the famously quirky hamlet of Hell, and the Huron River Chain of Lakes, near Pinckney and Hamburg, provide ample opportunities to enjoy the water. Other, unconnected lakes also offer camping, boat launches and recreational opportunities.

"Our best asset for visitors in southeast Michigan is undeveloped property," said Chuck Dennison, park manager for the Pinckney State Recreation Area. "A lot of people don't have property to bird watch or berry pick. Without having to drive for hours, you can get immersed."

Melissa Kunnert points out the location of NautiMI on the River on March 19.

Along the Halfmoon Chain of Lakes

The state park system operates boat launches, campgrounds and day-use areas on the Halfmoon Chain of Lakes. The park has access to hiking trails that connect to an even more vast network of pathways that span the entire region, including the Waterloo-Pinckney Trail and the Potawatomi Trail.

"We've already had sand beach volleyballers out," Dennison said a couple days after the official start of spring. "For people who like birds, springtime is awesome. It's when they're migrating. There's morel hunting. Hiking is really popular when it starts to warm up. For a lot of people, it's a matter of getting outside. It's about sitting at a picnic table and enjoying the warmth."

The Halfmoon Lake Chain includes all-sports lakes Bruin, Watson, Woodburn, Halfmoon, Blind, Round, Patterson, and Hi-Land/Highland. While not on the chain, there are other lakes nearby, including Crooked Lake, with a rustic campground, and Silver Lake, where Pinckney Rec operates a park headquarters.

Many waterway adventures begin at Bruin Lake Campground, 21237 Kaiser Road in Gregory, with RV and tent campsites, a public boat launch, and canoe and kayak rentals. There's also a public boat launch and day-use area on Halfmoon Lake and a public boat launch on Hi-Land/Highland Lake.

The sun clears the horizon over Bruin Lake as campers, many with boats tied along the shoreline, awaken.

N and K Marine offers pontoon boat rentals at 21660 Kaiser Road in Gregory, off Woodburn Lake.

For hardcore kayakers and canoeists, there's a way to travel all the way from the Halfmoon Lake Chain to the Huron River Chain.

"You can essentially take it all the way to the dam in Hell, and (kayakers and canoeists) will pull out and get an ice cream at Screams in Hell," Dennison said.

If they walk around the dam and take Portage River, also known as Hell Creek, to Little Portage Lake, they'll reach the Huron River Chain of Lakes.

Hell has a souvenir shop and ice cream parlor, a miniature golf course, a small wedding chapel, a saloon and other attractions.

The Unadilla Store, 13329 Unadilla Road in Gregory, also caters to campers and outdoor recreationalists.

Hell Creek Ranch and Campground, 10866 Cedar Lake Road, in Pinckney, offers horseback and pony trail rides, fishing and swimming.

There's a public boat launch where Portage Lake meets the Huron River.

Along the Huron River Chain of Lakes

The Huron River Chain of Lakes includes Little Portage, "Big" Portage, Base Line, Tamarack, Whitewood, Gallagher, Strawberry, Bass and Zukey.

One way to access the Huron River Chain is a public boat launch on McGregor Road between "Big" Portage Lake and the Huron River.

Melissa Kunnert owns NautiMI on the River, a gift shop, ice cream parlor and boat rental at 9260 McGregor Road in Dexter Township.

"We're definitely a destination spot," Kunnert said. "We cater to visitors and locals, especially people that don't have the privilege of being on the water. We get you out there so you can enjoy it with our tables and views of the river."

NautiMi rents kayaks, canoes and paddleboards. They also offer tiki boat tours of the Huron River Chain.

"It's a great spot for families to come in and rent an Airbnb or a Vrbo and enjoy the small businesses right along the riverfront. We've got a little bit of everything here," Kunnert said.

Pontoon boat rentals are available at Wonderland Marine West, 8789 McGregor Road.

Other businesses on McGregor Road include the Portage Lake Trading Post, Riverside Pizza and Ore Creek Craft Cedar.

Zukey Lake, on the chain, has Lakeland Marina at 9653 Kress Road and Zukey Lake Tavern at 5011 Girard Drive.

The chain is also a short drive to shopping and dining in Pinckney, Hamburg Township, Whitmore Lake, Dexter, Chelsea and Brighton. The two chains are located about 30 minutes from Ann Arbor and about an hour from Detroit.

More information on state park camping, day-use areas, and public boat launches are available online at michigan.gov/dnr/places/state-parks.

