We must modernize New Mexico state park fees

More than five million people visit New Mexico’s State Parks in an average year, a testament to the integral role that parks play in the state’s outdoor recreation economy and their essential contribution to our quality of life. Our 35 State Parks give New Mexicans—and out-of-state visitors—a matchless opportunity to experience the beauty, adventure, and unique character of New Mexico’s landscapes.

For the State Parks system to continue providing the best experience for New Mexicans and visitors alike, we must invest in their future by modernizing the out-of-date fee structure.

Fees for New Mexico State Parks haven’t been updated in decades, which means they have not even come close to keeping up with inflation. For example, fees for campsites have not changed in over 25 years. Boat registration fees, which fund statewide boating safety, education, and enforcement programs, have not been updated since 1984. State Parks depend on fee revenue to maintain the infrastructure and ecological integrity of each park. Continuing to rely on an outdated fee structure means New Mexico is falling behind in its ability to provide the best possible experience for visitors.

The State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department conducted a Fees Study in 2023 and benchmarked the current fee structure with those in our neighboring states. New Mexico fees are significantly lower in virtually all categories.

Using data from the Fees Study, the State Parks Division has begun a rigorous and transparent public process to evaluate all its fees and develop common-sense updates. These updates will improve the division’s financial position, enable consistent infrastructure upgrades, and make sure parks have adequate staffing, all while providing equitable, inclusive access for New Mexicans and visitors alike.

Because outdoor recreation is so central to public health, quality of life, and connection to our cultural heritage, a cornerstone of the new fee proposal is granting free day-use access to all State Parks for all New Mexico residents. To support this enhancement in free access, the State Parks Division proposes targeted, reasonable, and scaled-to-inflation updates to other fees.

An updated fee structure will ensure that our State Parks continue to provide an exceptional outdoor recreation experience while at the same time protecting our valuable natural resources. Recruiting, training, and retaining excellent staff is essential to the State Park mission to “protect and enhance nature and cultural resources, provide first-class recreational and educational facilities and opportunities, and promote public safety to benefit and enrich the lives of visitors.”

Your State Parks deserve the investment necessary to provide top-notch, fully staffed facilities for everyone who wishes to enjoy our state’s natural beauty, now and into the future. The proposed fee structure changes will make this possible.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: We must modernize New Mexico state park fees