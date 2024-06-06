We must honor NJ Vietnam veterans. Modernize our NJ Vietnam Veterans' Memorial and Museum

Fifty-six years ago, my family received a knock on the door with news that no family of a service member ever wants to get. My brother, First Lt. Charles “Chickie” Asselta, was killed in Vietnam when he was just 21 years old. He would never get married. He would never raise a family. His young life was cut short serving our country, and our lives would never be the same.

Over the years, our family has been healed and comforted by the fact that Chickie’s memory, and that of the other 1,563 New Jersey residents, live on through the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial and Museum in Holmdel. The memorial is a beautiful living memory for them, telling each and every one of their stories and and preserving them for generations to come.

Detail of names engraved along the circular wall of the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial in Holmdel, NJ Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Dedicated in 1998 by Sen. John McCain and Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf, the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans‘ Memorial and the Vietnam Era Museum is the only one of its kind in the entire nation. The memorial is a fitting tribute to the valor displayed by the 1564 New Jersey residents who never returned from Vietnam and made the ultimate sacrifice to their country. Additionally, the Vietnam Era Museum presents factual and unbiased information about the era and educates future generations about the Vietnam War. The memorial and museum also serves as a special, welcoming home for many Vietnam veterans who serve as docents and tour guides at the facility.

Every day, the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial and Museum works to honor the sacrifices made by New Jersey veterans. As a non-profit, the foundation relies mainly on state funding to continue our work and keep our facilities open to everyone who wants to visit — including the thousands of school children who tour each year. It’s critical to preserve the legacy of the Vietnam era for future generations, and the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial and Museum makes sure these heroes will never be forgotten.

However, the museum, which was built in the 1990s, needs to be renovated, updated, and expanded to keep pace with the changing times and technologies of a major tourism destination in our state. That’s why I’m so thrilled our legislators recognize the importance of honoring our Vietnam and veterans and are spearheading legislation to fund an expansion and renovation of our Vietnam era museum.

In fact, the bill, S-2533/A-1213, which makes a supplemental appropriation of $15 million to Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Foundation to expand the museum, just passed the state Senate Military and Military Veterans’ Affairs Committee by a vote of 5-0 and now heads to the state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee. This legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez in the state Senate and Assemblywoman Carol Murphy in the Assembly, will be an important part of preserving our Vietnam history for generations to come and ensuring our New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial and Museum remains a travel and tourism destination in the Garden State.

As Americans, we have a responsibility to honor those who answered the call of duty, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Having served in both the state Assembly and the state Senate, I know that the annual state budget is a reflection of our state’s priorities — and I can think of no better priority than supporting our veterans. As the brother of a Vietnam veteran who died serving our country, I implore our legislators to support and honor our brave Vietnam veterans by passing this legislation to expand our beautiful New Jersey Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial and Museum.

Nicholas Asselta, a former state senator and commissioner of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, is vice vhair of the Board of New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Vietnam Veterans' Memorial and Museum must be modernized