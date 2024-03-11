What is the Muslim month of Ramadan, when is it celebrated in North Texas? What to know

Muslims across Texas will focus on prayer and fasting this month for what they call the holiest time of the year, Ramadan, a celebration for the reveal of the Quran, a book Muslims believe is the source of guidance and truth.

Muslims believe the first verses of the Quran were given to the last prophets of Islam directly from God during Ramadan, so they use the time for spiritual reflection. Ramadan occurs during the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is commemorated by fasting from food and drink, smoking, and sexual relations from sunrise until sunset.

During the time of fasting, Muslims read the Quran, practice special prayers, and give to charity. The fast is required to show self control and strengthen their relationship with God, according to Islamic Networks Group. Followers of the faith break the fast in the evening with family members by eating a meal called Iftar. Some people are exempt from fasting including pregnant women, youth who haven’t reached puberty, and those who are ill.

The first crescent Moon sighting over Middle East countries is what determines the start and end times of the month of Ramadan. In 2024, It began at sunset March 10 and is expected to end around April 9.

The end of Ramadan is marked by a festival called Eid Al-Fitr, which will be celebrated on April 10 this year. Eid Al-Fidr also starts at the first sighting of a new moon and is celebrated by attending morning prayer at mosques.

For a full list of prayer times or to get involved in local Ramadan activities, visit IslamicAssociationofNorthTexas.com .