Muslim Americans strive to make their voices heard at the polls

Alena Khan was catching up with friends at the start of the Pakistan Day parade in Edison, N.J., last weekend when she spotted a large blue-and-white banner for the New Jersey Muslim Voters Project (NJMVP), urging her to register to vote.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve been meaning to register,” Kahn, a 19-year-old pre-dental student told Yahoo News, amid billowing green-and-white flags and children lining up to have their faces painted with the star and crescent symbol of Islam. “As unfortunate as it is, I feel like a lot of people my age want to vote, but if you give teenagers a process that takes longer than, like, two minutes, they’re really not gonna want to do it.”

For most Americans her age, this will be the first presidential election in which they can vote. But for Khan, whose Pakistani-born parents are not citizens, it marks an even more momentous passage: She will become the first member of her immediate family to cast a ballot in a U.S. presidential election.

And for many Muslim Americans — who have been the target of vitriol and discriminatory policy proposals throughout much of the 2016 campaign cycle — there’s never been a more important time to get out the vote.

“It’s the divisive rhetoric that makes us feel we’ve got to prove ourselves,” said Shawn Butt, who helped found NJMVP with a small group of local Muslim leaders. He described its mission as “[mobilizing] the Muslim population, get them registered to vote, and push them to go out and vote come Election Day.”

It didn’t take long for others in the community to get onboard. Within about a year and a half, the project had spread from five local groups into a statewide coalition of 120 Muslim organizations.

Though NJMVP explicitly does not endorse candidates, its leaders have no problem crediting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim statements with helping to drive their effort.

“Primarily because of the Trump situation, people are responding to all of the rhetoric by saying Muslims have to have their voices heard in the democratic process,” said Mohammad Ali Chaudry, president of the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge and a founding member of NJMVP.

So far, Chaudry said, much the outreach has involved meeting with Muslim leaders at various Islamic centers and mosques throughout the state, providing registration forms to share with congregants and helping organize small voter registration drives.

Then last week, for the second year in a row, New Jersey held its own Pakistan Day parade (separate from New York City’s longstanding celebration) in Edison, a South Asian microcosm that is home to New Jersey’s more than 26,000 Pakistani-American residents. The event provided a perfect platform for NJMVP to reach a much larger pool of potential voters, who typically move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs as soon as they can afford it.

“In the perception of many Pakistani immigrants, New York is a steppingstone,” said Butt. “If you can make something of yourself, you’ll get a house in Jersey.”

Butt followed the same path after he first landed at John F. Kennedy Airport in 1995. A Pakistani born in Iraqi-occupied Kuwait, he left home right before Desert Storm and landed in Manhattan, where he worked a variety of jobs, including waiter, cab driver and call-center operator, before starting a career in computers that gave him the means to establish himself in New Jersey. For the past 13 years, he’s been running his own IT business.

This November will mark the third presidential election in which Butt has been eligible to vote. But whereas in the past he’d approached voting as little more than a civic duty, this year it’s personal.

“Whatever the outcome of this election, [it] is going to affect the future of how this country thinks, and eventually it’s going to affect my kids,” Butt said, gesturing to his twin boys, Adam and Mohammad, clad in matching white tunics. They will turn 10 next month.

“I know how it feels to be displaced out of the place where you’re born and raised,” he said. “I don’t want my kids to feel that ever.”

While Muslim Americans make up an estimated 1 percent of the total U.S. population, approximately 400,000 New Jersey residents — or about 3 percent of the state’s population — are Muslim.