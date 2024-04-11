Muskogee teacher charged with inappropriate conduct

Apr. 10—A Muskogee High School teacher was arrested last week, accused of inappropriate conduct.

Robert E. Stevenson II, was charged with one count of material/performance harmful to a minor and one count of showing obscene material to a minor.

An affidavit in the Muskogee District Court records say that between Jan. 1 and Jan. 12, 2024, Stevenson "made inappropriate comments about his sex life" to a student at Muskogee High School.

The affidavit also says Stevenson "showed the juvenile pictures of naked women on his phone that he has had sex with or is having sex with."

Bradley Eddy, Human Resources Director with Muskogee Public Schools, said in a statement sent by email to the Phoenix that they could not comment on the matter.

"Keeping in mind that Muskogee Public Schools always acts in the best interest and safety of our students and other educational stakeholders, we do not discuss or report on personnel matters, especially until such time that all facts are known."