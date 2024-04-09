Muskogee pastor charged with embezzling

Apr. 9—Pastor David Anthony Roe of New Hope Assembly of God in Muskogee was charged Friday with embezzling more than $350,000 from the church.

Roe turned himself in to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued Thursday. He appeared before District Judge Robin Adair on Friday to have the charge read to him.

Court records say Roe "on or between the first day of February 2019 and the 23rd day of February, 2024, fraudulently appropriated the sum of $364,248.49" that belonged to New Hope Assembly of God.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said some of the congregation members just wanted the money paid back.

Edwards said they didn't want charges filed. But Edwards said Roe needs to be held accountable.

"The congregation didn't want the publicity," Edwards said. "There was some information that he was trying to get a mortgage on his house to pay the money back. There was some information in the police reports about that."

Roe was held in the Muskogee County City Detention Center and eventually released on a $5,000 bond. His next court appearance is April 19.