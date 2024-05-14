Muskogee County District Court 05.13.24

May 13—Initial appearances

BUFORE, Jacqueline aka ORMAN, Jacqueline Rene. Third-degree arson. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket May 29.

MUCK, Dustin Blake. Possession of a stolen vehicle; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of an accident invloving damage; obstructing officer. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing May 16.

Dismissals

EVANS, Leamon Todd. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.

SIGLE, Rebecca Jean. Aggravated assault and battery. Victim uncooperative.

Revocation

MUCK, Dustin Blake. Unauthorized use of credit card (two counts); driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Hearing May 16.

Sentencings

RIGGINS, Kelvin Lee. Running a roadblock (two counts); eluding/attempting to elude police officer; destroying evidence; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (three counts). Five 15-year and two one-year concurrent sentences. Fined $200.

DUI arrests

HOLGUIN, Robert Earl. Driving under the influence; transport open container; violation of protective order. Creek Lighthorse arrest.

KLINE, Jon Russell. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; no valid driver's license; transporting open container — beer. City arrest.

PARPART, Alyssa Marie. Driving under the influence. OHP arrest.

STUART, Christopher Lindsay. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.