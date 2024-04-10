Muskogee County District Court 04.09.24

Apr. 9—Initial appearances

CARPENTER, Matthew Kelly. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket April 27.

EZELL, David Leon aka EZELL, David Leone. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket April 27.

Revocation

ALLEN, Anthony Eugene. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond $1,500. Hearing April 17.