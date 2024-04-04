Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District receives $1.7M grant for Turkey Creek Preserve

COSHOCTON − The Ohio Public Works Commission has issued grants to 37 conservation projects in 26 counties, including Coshocton County.

The Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program is dedicated to environmental conservation includingacquisition of green space and protection of rivers and streams. Grant recipients agree to maintain theproperties in perpetuity so they can persist for future generations. Projects are vetted by the state’s 19regional natural resource assistance councils.

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District received $1.72 million for the Turkey Creek Preserve.

The conservancy district was seeking up to $2 million for the purchase of 625 acres of land in the area north of Wills Creek from American Electric Power.

Brad Janssen of the MWCD previously said they are looking to close gaps for other recreation land they have in the area to create a contiguous preserve from Ohio 541 to Wills Creek in Linton Township. MWCD controls about 6,000 acres of connected protected and publicly accessible land. South of Wills Creek they are connecting to the Simco Wildlife Area and the organization also wants to move more west toward AEP recreation lands that features a lot of horse trails.

The area can be used for hunting, fishing and hiking. They also want to safeguard critical habitat for a variety of local wildlife. Janssen said some timber harvesting might be done of older trees, allowing for new forest to grow which is a good habitat for deer and other small woodland creatures. MWCD manages about 30,000 acres of forest.

MWCD is also seeking funding through the Appalachian Regional Commission grant program for creation of a campground via a larger application for several projects from the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association.

