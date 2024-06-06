Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning of 6-year-old girl in Adamsville

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning death of 6-year-old Brinley Gillogly, who died late Tuesday morning in a pool that was not located on the property where she lived, according to Sheriff Matt Lutz.

“We’re not releasing where at this time,” said Lutz, who added the case remains under investigation.

“Once we have collected enough information, it will be presented to the (Muskingum County) prosecutor’s office,” he said.

Adamsville had an EMT unit on the scene on Tuesday around 11:06 a.m. after receiving a 911 call of a child found drowned in a pool, according to the call report. The homeowner pulled the child from the pool and began CPR, according to the report. Perry Township Fire Department and the sheriff’s office also responded.

A GoFundMe for Brinley’s parents, Rob and Shelly, has been set up by their neighbor Tasha Wortman, according to the fundraiser, and has already surpassed its goal of $6,000 for funeral expenses at $8,485 as of 10 a.m. June 6.

The prosecutor’s office will decide based on the evidence presented if any charges will be filed.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Sheriff’s office investigates drowning of 6-year-old Adamsville girl