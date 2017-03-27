    Musk Says Next-Gen Tesla Roadster Will Be Quicker Than Model S P100D

    Brian Silvestro
    Road & Track

    Today in a series of tweets, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk revealed some new details about the automaker's lineup. Musk clarified that the upcoming Model 3 electric sedan will be rear-wheel-drive only at the start of production, to help stick with the intended schedule. He also says the Model 3 will get a performance-oriented trim, and dropped a nifty little tidbit on the upcoming Tesla Roadster sports car.

    Shown above, the first-generation Tesla Roadster, built from 2008-2012

    Musk started by clarifying the Model 3's position in the larger Tesla lineup:

    ... and reiterating a long-running joke about the decision to call it Model 3:

    Then the Tesla CEO began fielding questions from his Twitter followers:

    The Model 3 is Tesla's all-electric answer to the affordable luxury mid-size sedan segment occupied by the BMW 3-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Audi A4. It promises over 200 miles of range as standard. Musk uploaded a brief video of one of the first production-spec Model 3s driving around:

    Musk confirmed that a performance-oriented Model 3, which was teased at the model's launch event last year, will eventually reach production. The larger, heavier Model S will still be the performance king of the Tesla lineup, though-at least until the return of the Roadster.

    How quick will the next-gen Roadster have to be? Judging by Musk's claims today, it'll beat out the current P100D's wild 2.28-second 0-60 run, along with its 10.44-second quarter-mile time. That sounds plenty quick to us.

