Musician praises Cobb police for recovering 20 stolen guitars found in storage unit

A musician is praising the Cobb County Police Department for finding his stolen guitars. He says many of them are family heirlooms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim says he discovered the guitars and other items were stolen when he tried to get into his storage unit, but realized the lock was changed. When he managed to get inside, he noticed several items were missing.

Police linked David Cahill to the thefts and discovered he was tied to multiple break-ins at the same storage unit facility that occurred over a span of months. He was arrested and charged.

“At Compass Self Storage you must have a gate code to enter the property. The suspect rented a unit at the facility. Compass assisted the authorities in their investigation to apprehend the suspect. The suspect is no longer allowed on the property. A representative from the company stated that this type of incident is rare, and the property is fenced and gated with video surveillance. The company is also installing additional security measures as an extra precaution,” said Edward Hainrihar, Jr., Vice President of Operations of The Amsdell Companies & Compass Self-Storage.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to a victim whose guitars were stolen. He only wants to be referred to by his first name.

“They had been watching and they had been tracking his online activities and they caught him. They observed him selling some of my stuff on the internet,” said Jeremy.

After police secured a search warrant, they said they found 19 stolen guitars in Cahill’s house, the remaining one was in New York. Jeremy said police delivered all 20 guitars to his home.

“It was very emotional because we had come to terms with the fact, we’d never see them again. To get the call from the detectives that they picked them up and found them, it was very emotional. Cobb County police went above and beyond and were amazing,” said Jeremy.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We have had a couple of recent cases involving thefts of guitars. It could be someone that’s going for money. It could be a music enthusiast themselves who rather than work and buy it, they will steal it.” said CCPD Public Information Officer, Sgt. Eric Smith.

Police are investigating a separate guitar theft case, that happened while the victim was home. The victim in that case says four of his most expensive guitars were stolen during a home invasion, while he was asleep.

IN OTHER NEWS: