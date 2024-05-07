Musician missing in San Francisco after band audition

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A musician who traveled to San Francisco to record music and audition for a band has been missing for one week, his family and friends said.

Eric Travers vanished in the city on April 30. His brother said Travers traveled from North Carolina to San Francisco, went to a band audition playing the drums, and checked into a hotel in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

“He got a room at the Cathedral Hill Hotel, and I warned him to be careful because he was in a rough part of town. He has epilepsy and needs to take his medication every twelve hours,” the missing man’s friend, Mikel Ross, told KRON4.

Eric Travers (Image via GoFundMe)

Travers left his possessions and medication in his hotel room. He also missed his flight to return home. Staying out of touch with his family and missing a flight was “very unlike him,” his brother wrote on a GoFundMe page. “He has not returned to the hotel he was staying at to retrieve his things,” the page states.

“We have been checking all the Bay Area hospitals, morgues, and checking in with the police every day. He hasn’t turned up anywhere,” the brother wrote.

A missing person police report was filed with the San Francisco Police Department, Ross said.

Travers is 6’4″ tall, weighs about 250 pounds, and has long brown hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a silk shirt, a brown leather jacket, and a black San Francisco Giants baseball hat.

